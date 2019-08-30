STEER, Dawn May:
On August 29, 2019, peacefully, at Nelson Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe Steer. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Monique, Arthur and Sandra, Yvonne Lynch, Dianne and Ian Barker, Noeline and Brett, Paul and Brenda. Much loved Nana of Chris, Tony, Samantha, Amanda, Cory, Kodi, Storm, Ocean, Lee, Celeste, Ryan, Brady, Daniel, Chelsea, Brendon, Luke, Brooke, Chance, Jade and her many Great-Grandchildren. Messages to 31 Martin Street, Monaco. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held on November 16, 2019, 3pm at Yvonne's house.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 30, 2019