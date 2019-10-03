David WILSON

Guest Book
  • "Dave will be missed by all the DOC Motueka staff. Always..."
  • "Dave was a great guy with a lot a caring.He will be greatly..."
    - Terry K Motueka Lions
  • "Grateful for his friendship. Matt.Beech. Motueka Lions'..."
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Death Notice

WILSON,
David Nicholas (Dave):
Passed away with his wife and friends at his side on the Tasman View Cycleway on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved Dad of Kate, and Rebecca; and father-in-law of Toby; and treasured Grandad of Hannah and George, loved brother and brother-in-law of Marg and Bruce Murray, and will be missed as Uncle Dave by his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the emergency services and cycle friends for their care, compassion and support. The funeral service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in the Motueka RSA Rooms, 47 High Street, Motueka, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
