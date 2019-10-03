WILSON,
David Nicholas (Dave):
Passed away with his wife and friends at his side on the Tasman View Cycleway on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved Dad of Kate, and Rebecca; and father-in-law of Toby; and treasured Grandad of Hannah and George, loved brother and brother-in-law of Marg and Bruce Murray, and will be missed as Uncle Dave by his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the emergency services and cycle friends for their care, compassion and support. The funeral service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in the Motueka RSA Rooms, 47 High Street, Motueka, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 3, 2019