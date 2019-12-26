SHUTTLEWORTH, David:
It is with a heavy heart that David's family wish to announce his sudden death, in a fatal crash in Murchison, on his way home on Friday, December 20. He is survived by his partner Wendy Walker. Dave was a step-father to Justin, Kyla, Tara and Johno Campbell and grandad to Layla, Harper, Izaac, Levi, Koby, and Shakur. He was a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Peter Shuttleworth; Ian Shuttleworth and his wife, Anne, their sons Sam and his wife Crystal, and Marley; Charlie Shuttleworth, his wife Sue and their boys Hayze, Carter, Kase, and daughter Emma; Lloyd Shuttleworth and his wife Arna and their son Charles. Their farewell to David will be held at the Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 26, 2019