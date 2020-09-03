READ,

David Arthur Holmes:

Our brother David (Buck) passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 25th 2020. A private family service was held on Friday August 28, 2020. A very much loved brother, brother-in-law and friend to Betty and Alf (both deceased) (Picton), Tony (deceased) of Napier, Jenny and Alex, and family (Tauranga), Glen and Jake, and family (Brightwater), Jill and Tom, and family (Sydney), Gretchen and the late Brian, and family (Richmond), Chris (Kit) (deceased), and friend of Kerry.

You will be so very sadly missed by us all not in the least for your sayings of Harden up, how many out of 10 & go the Crusaders.

Dear brother you have left us with the fondest memories which will always remain in our hearts forever R.I.P.





