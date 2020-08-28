READ,
David Arthur Holmes:
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of Noeline, cherished father of and the late Kelvin and Mary Anne, Katrina and Bernie, Barry and Claire. Adored Pop of Bianca, Rebekah, Tyler, Oscar, Connor, Simon and Sabastian. Great-Grand Pop of Harlow, Cora and Mikah. A private service has been held. Messages can be sent to c/- Waimea Plains Village, Villa 21, 455 Lower Queen Street, Richmond, Nelson 7020.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 28, 2020