NOTT, David Lancelot:
09.02.1935 - 10.04.2020
The family of David would like to advise that there will be a celebration of David's life at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11.00am, and as per David's wishes, on Sunday, July 19, at midday David's ashes will be laid to rest at the Little Catholic Cemetery in Wakefield with his parents. We extend a warm welcome to anyone who would like to join us for David's farewell.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 12, 2020