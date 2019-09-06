MELVILLE, David Syme:
Passed away peacefully at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital on September 2, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 65 years. Loved son of the late Jean and Thomas Melville. Loved father and father-in-law of Julie and David, Glenys, Julie and John and the late Chris. Loved grandad of Jackie, Richard and Nicki, James and Rachel, Kate and Regan and great-grandad to Oliver. Loved brother of the late Thomas and Isobel, brother-in-law of June, and a special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A private cremation service for David has been held. A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be arranged for a future date (to be decided).
Forever loved
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 6, 2019