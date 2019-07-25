McALISTER, David:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. aged 74. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Christine. Much loved father of Catha and Kieron. Special grandad to Callam and Connor. Younger brother to Ed. The Service for David will be held at The Shone and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Monday, July 29, at 11.00am. Christine requests no flowers please but donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice can be made at David's service. Friends welcome.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 25, 2019