LOW, David Eric (Crocket):
Died peacefully surrounded by his family at Ernest Rutherford Rest Home, on Friday, May 22, 2020. Aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Doreen, loved dad of Janice (deceased), John and Sandra (Auckland), Phillip and Kathy (Wellington), Peter and Jennifer (Nelson), Brian (Greymouth), Nick and Lynne (Kaiapoi). Loved grandad of Abbie and Marty; Carly and Ivan; Bianca; Andrew and Theressa; Nathan, Jasmine, Calder and Quinn; Jaunessa and Brendan; and Tiffany. Loved by his 17 great-grandchildren. A loved brother, uncle and brother-in-law of the Calder family, and great friend of Spaz and Cocky. Messages can be sent to 5 McCrae Street, Wakefield 7025 or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A funeral for Dave will be held at St John's Worship Centre, Edward Street, Wakefield, at 2.00pm on Thursday, May 28.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 24, 2020