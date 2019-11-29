KILLMAN, David

(Dave to his mates):

21.10.1959 - 25.11.2019

Moto Guzzi enthusiast, model railway hobbyist, glasswork craftsman, with a respect and compassion for animals. David passed away peacefully, with family by his side, a difficult journey has now ended. Lovingly supported by Mum (Eileen), Dad (Harold), Sis (Ruth) and Euan. Generously kept on his Moto Guzzi travels by so many friends and compassionate medical professionals to whom we are so very, very grateful. Special thanks to his Moto Guzzi mates, Pam for her unpredictable birthday candles, Sasha Moore, Dr Liz Scott, and so many more wonderful people. A private cremation, at David's request, took place on Wednesday, November 27. A celebration of David's love for life will take place but nothing definate yet. In lieu of flowers please send donations to SPCA, Fred Hollows Foundation or Blind and Low Vision NZ.

An amazing battler, stubborn, determined and always

in charge.

Watch those corners David as you take off on your Guzzi – happy travels.





