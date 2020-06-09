David HEANLY

HEANLY, David:
David, Aged 85, sailed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, and is "up on his cloud playing his harp". Loved best friend of Alla, proud father of Francis, pal of Darryl, and loved grandad of Estelle and Sam. Valued member of Parker's Road Church of Christ. To honour David's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
" May you have fair winds
and following seas"
Published in Nelson Mail on June 9, 2020
