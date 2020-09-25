David COLEMAN

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

COLEMAN, David Patrick:
26.11.1956 - 23.9.2020
Loved husband always of Jackie, and best and loved Dad of Tarnica (B1) and the late Teresa (B2).
'Our hearts are broken,
May you sail away with our love
May the oceans be forever yours'
A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 2.00pm, to be followed by his interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be gratefully received and can be made at the service.

Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 25, 2020
