CLIFF, David Bernard:
AIINZ, AAII, ANZIIF (Hon Life Member), President (1980) Chch Jaycee, International Jaycee Senator No. 3421 (1982), died on May 2, 2020, at home in Nelson, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn for 33 years. Loved Dad of Karen, Jason and Suzanne. Loved elder brother of Paul, Garry, Les, Ray and Trevor. Loved Grandpa of Caitlin, Hannah, Emily, Kacey, Jonty and Piper. Thank you to all the extended family and friends for their friendship and loving care. Special thanks to staff at Nelson DHB, Nelson Hospice and Access Carers. Messages may be addressed to the Cliff family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042 or nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home/ In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, would be appreciated and may be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate According to David's wishes a private cremation has been held and a celebration of his life will be held in due course, in Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 5, 2020