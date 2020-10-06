David BRATHWAITE

Peacefully after a long illness at Summerset in The Sun Nelson on October 4, 2020; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara Jill. Dearly loved father of Richard and the late Rebecca, loved father-in-law of Paula, Neil and Rose; He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Amelia and husband Aleks, and great-grandchild Rebeka (Sydney), and grandchildren George, Jamie and Sophie, Ella, and Georgia. The family wish to express their gratitude for all the many wonderful people who cared for David with skill, love and kindness. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Friday, October 9, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may left at the service. Messages to The Brathwaite Family c/- 41 Nile Street, Nelson 7010.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 6, 2020
