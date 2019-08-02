Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David BORRAS. View Sign Death Notice



Aged 81. Suddenly at home on July 29, 2019, he passed peacefully in his wife's arms. Cherished husband of 49 years to Nicky. Loving father to Tina and Julie and son-in-law Mark. Much loved grandad to Bella, Jamie and Kasey. We wish to thank our GP Dr Shaun McKenzie-Pollock, the medical staff at the hospital and St John Ambulance who have all contributed in a positive way for Dave's ongoing care over the years. As per Dave's wishes, a private cremation and family celebration have taken place.

Forever in our hearts Dave and now you are free of all your pain and discomfort.







