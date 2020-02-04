MURRAY,
Daureen Margaret:
In her 84th year, on Friday, January 31, 2020, peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke, Nelson. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, loved mother and mother-in-law of Evelyn and Barry Holmwood, Susan and Richard, Charles and Wendy. Loved Nana to Hollyrose, Annakate, Samuel, Krystal and Stuart. Messages may be sent to the Murray Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A farewell service for Daureen will be held at Simplicity Funerals, 69 Haven Road, Nelson, at 10.00am on Saturday, February 8, followed by interment at Wakapuaka Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 4, 2020