STEVENS, Daphne Dorothy:
On Friday, September 13, 2019, peacefully in Nelson, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Edward Stevens. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Karen and Ross, Yvonne and Allan, the late Peter, Glenda, and Mark and Bronwyn. Loved Nana of her grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of Daphne Stevens, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Celebration of Daphne's life will be held in the Simplicity Chapel, 69 Haven Road, on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 13, 2019