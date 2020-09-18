KERR, Daphne Brenda:
Passed away on Friday, May 27, 2020 at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Adrian (Jock), loved mother and mother in-law of Bill and Marian, Garry and Eileen, Margaret Kerr, Libby and Dave Russ, Annabel Harvey and Phil Turner, Wendy and Peter Henry, Jude and John Cain, and Allan and Lisa. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren Messages can be made online at
www.shoneandshirley.com A Memorial Service for Daphne will held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Thursday, September 24, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 18, 2020