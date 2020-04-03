KERR, Daphne Brenda:
Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Nelson Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Adrian (Jock), loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Marian, Garry and Eileen, Margaret Kerr, Janet (Libby) and Dave Russ, Annabel Harvey and Phil Turner, Wendy and Peter Henry, Jude and John Cain, and Allan and Lisa. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Messages can be made online at www.shoneandshirley.com A memorial service for Daphne will held at a later date to be advised.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020