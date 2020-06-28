EDMUNDS, Danny Michael:
Peacefully but unexpectedly at home in Motueka on June 25, 2020; aged 48 years. Dearly loved son of Patricia. Son of Michael. Loved brother of Carla, Paul, Donna, Leana, Tina, Renee, and Kim. Best mates with John Harris. Danny was adored by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at the Motueka Memorial RSA, 49 High Street, Motueka on Wednesday, July 1, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Nikau House are appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2020