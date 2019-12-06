MARTIN,
Daniel Joseph (Dan):
Diane, Steve, Greg, Jason and family wish to sincerely thank so many relatives, friends and neighbours for their amazing support at Dan's passing. Special thanks to Dr Rob Hayes, Ruvee, Kelly and Grace from Nelson Tasman Hospice. To all those who sent flowers, cards, baking and attended the service we appreciate all you contributed to a fitting farewell for Dan. Our heartfelt thanks to Francis, Richard and Dick for your tributes and the recalling of those many happy memories of a much loved and respected husband, father and grandad. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2019