KERR, Daniel Murray (Danny):
At home, surrounded by his family and best friends, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, aged 39. Much loved son of Maree and the late Murray; loved stepson of Tony; brother of Sheree, Alana, and Joe. Danny will also be missed by his special friends and carers Paula, Kimeora, Mel, Maxine, and Renee. The service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Wednesday, September 16, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 15, 2020