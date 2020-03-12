Daniel GILSENAN

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Reefton
Death Notice

GILSENAN, Daniel Charles:
In his 87th year. Dearly loved husband, best friend and tea-maker of Betty (nee Wilkie), loved and respected father of Sarah, Daniel, and Ben, loved father-in-law of Jeremy, Cath, and Katrina, and grandad of Zai, Flynn, Brooke, and Samantha, son of the late Les and Hinemoa Gilsenan, brother of Alice and the late Ted, Les, and Merle. After a valiant fight Dan lost his battle and passed away peacefully with family. Deep thanks and gratitude to the nurses, emergency services and all those in attendance on Sunday who helped Dan and family, as well as the Christchurch ED and ICU teams, you gave us precious time with Dan. Messages to 17 Mace St, Reefton 7830. A Funeral Mass for Dan will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reefton, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 1.00pm. Dan will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery.

Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
