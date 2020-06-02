NARBEY, Daisy (Bubbles):
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Nelson. Loved wife of Dudley. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of; Chris and Liz, Nick and Clara and Lynda and Lewis Sigglekow. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother of Johnathan, Phillip and Caitlyn, Nicole, Ryan, Islabelle, Emelia and Lilly and Jessica and Ben and Taylor and Katherine and Rachael and Emily. A private service has been held. Messages can be emailed to
[email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on June 2, 2020