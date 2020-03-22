JOHNSTON, Craig:
24.8.1966 – 19.3.2020
Owner of Hire a Hubby (Stoke), formerly of Glasgow, Scotland. Suddenly as a result of a tragic accident, aged 53 years. Loving partner of Ruth McAlpine, and Dad to Jamie. A loving brother to Lyn (Glasgow) and respected by many friends, colleagues and clients. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Messages and cards to Simplicity Funerals, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A private family service is to be held this week. A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date when everyone can come together.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 22, 2020