SILCOCK, Colleen Marion:
Unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, aged 69 years. Deeply loved wife of the late Bill. She will be dearly missed by her family Murray, Theresa, Kate, Jessica, Roger, Kathy, Sharon, all of her cherished grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Australia.
She leaves a giant hole in our lives.
Unfortunately due to the current restrictions, there will be no service. Colls will be interred at Richmond Cemetery on Monday, April 20, at 11.00am. Please join us from wherever you are in observing a moments silence in remembrance of her life.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 20, 2020