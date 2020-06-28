WRAGG, Colin William:
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tasman Rest Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020; aged 73 years. Dearly loved partner of Maxine for 43 years. Loved father of Emily, and William.
Courageous and tenacious until the end, our favourite and most special man is finally free.
Colin's family wish to thank the amazing staff at Alexandra Hospital and Tasman Rest Home for their care and support. Service details will be advised in the Nelson Mail on Wednesday, July 1. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers New Zealand online at www.alzheimers.org.nz or may be left at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2020