STRACHAN, Colin John:
On August 29, 2019, aged 87, loved husband of Angela, loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Katie, Karyn and Dave Young, Gavin, Panda, and Lou and Louie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Trev Kelling, and uncle of Roger. Loved grandfather of Gemma, Hayden, Callum, Sami, Flora, and Toby, and great-grandfather of Chloe and Daisy. A private celebration of Colin's life and interment has been held on the farm in Ngatimoti.

Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 10, 2019
