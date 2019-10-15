SCHOLEFIELD,
Clifford Onslow:
Died October 14, 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Norma, and dearly loved Dad of Sue Boyce and Bev Randall. Deeply treasured Grandad to Peter, Becky, Amy, Sara, Holly, Caity, Courtney, and Taylor, and great-grandad to his 11 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful medical staff at Nelson Hospital. The Service for Clifford will be held at The Shone & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1.00pm. Messages to Shone & Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 15, 2019