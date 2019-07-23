BROWN, Clifford Laurie:
Cliff passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved husband for 60 years of Pat, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Megan, Susan (Sue Mickell) and Darren. Loved Pop of Sarah, Rikki, Craig, Daniel, Jordan, Liam, Rosie and their partners. Special friend of Cleo and Finn. Proud Great-Grandad to Billie Jayde. To honour Cliff's wishes a private cremation will be held (no funeral service). Many thanks to Nelson Tasman Hospice, especially Donna, for their considerable care and support.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 23, 2019