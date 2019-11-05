Christine PALMER

On Friday, November 1, suddenly at home in Nelson, aged 53 years. Loved daughter of the late Dennis and Helen. Loved sister of Alastair and Michelle and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to Changing Minds would be appreciated and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Skinny's life will be held at the Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxton Road, Nelson, on Saturday, November 9, at 1.00pm. In true Skinny style please wear something bright.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2019
