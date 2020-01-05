GOODYEAR,
Christina Mary (Chris):
Peacefully passed away at Kensington Court on January 3, 2020. Chris was an incredibly selfless mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and devoted wife, loved and respected by everyone whose heart she touched. Chris will be dearly missed. To celebrate her life, there will be a small intimate ceremony up the Maitai river at 1.00pm, on Wednesday, January 8, and afterwards at the Waka, The New Street Steakhouse, 58 Collingwood St, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 5, 2020