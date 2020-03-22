SPERRER, Christa:

Peacefully at her home on March 17, 2020, aged 80 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Susi and Charlie Taylor (Nelson), and Walter Sperrer (Adelaide). Beloved grandmother of Annelise and Katrina Taylor. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Eckart (deceased) and Diane Zubrycki (Adelaide), Rosemarie and John Robertson, Peter and Yvonne Zubrycki, and the late Gisela and Alfred Skujnieks, and a loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Sperrer family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all those who have cared for Christa. Donations to the Arthritis Society in memory of Christa would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/csperrer1703. The Funeral service for Christa will be held at St Chads Anglican Church, cnr Buckleys Road and Carnarvon Street, Linwood, on Wednesday, March 25, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road.





