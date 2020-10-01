Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Cherie Anne (nee Hickmott):

Peacefully at home on September 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 53 years. Dearly loved wife, friend and soulmate of Steve. Much loved and adored Mum of Sam and Ellie, Jordan and Sandra. Loved daughter of Jan and the late John Riley, and the late George Hickmott. Loved daughter-in-law of Peter and Rose Marshall, and Marion and Russell Melling. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gavin and Denise Riley (Australia), Kendall and Mel Riley, Sharon and Paul Jones, and Kerry Marshall. Loved Aunty Ree of her special and loved nieces and nephews. Special friend to many.

'Love you to the moon

and back - infinity'

A service to celebrate Cherie's life will be held at The Headingly Centre, 2 Headingly Lane, Richmond, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 2.00pm, to be followed by her interment at Waimea West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Hospice or the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service.







