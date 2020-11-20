WARREN, Che Michael:
Sadly passed away at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020, aged 45. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice these can be made at the service, or sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040. Messages can be sent to 74 Murphy St, Nelson, or made online at https://www.shoneandshirley.com/ A celebration of Che's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, November 28.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 20, 2020