Che WARREN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Che WARREN.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

WARREN, Che Michael:
Sadly passed away at Nelson Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020, aged 45. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice these can be made at the service, or sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040. Messages can be sent to 74 Murphy St, Nelson, or made online at https://www.shoneandshirley.com/ A celebration of Che's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, November 28.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.