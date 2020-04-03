WARREN, Che Michael:
Sadly passed away at Nelson Hospital, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, aged 45. Loved son and stepson of Michael, Colleen and the late Shaun, loved brother of Kellie, and loved uncle of Lewis. Loved grandson of the late Gwendoline and Stanley, Cyril and the late Dawn and Nan. Loved nephew and cousin of many. Good friend of Russell. The family would like to thank Katherine and all the carers who have been involved in Che's care over the years. Messages can be sent to 74 Murphy Street, Nelson, or made online at
www.shoneandshirley.com Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Che's life will be held at a later time.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020