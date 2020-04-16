REES,
Charles Lewis (Charlie):
13.09.1957 - 15.04.2020
After a lengthy battle with lymphoma, Charles passed away peacefully at Oamaru Hospital. Soulmate and loving husband of Diane; dearly loved father of Rachel and Shane. Loved son of Lynne Rees. We invite family and friends to leave a tribute, upload photos and share stories on: https://www.forevermissed.com/charles-lewis-rees/about.
At this difficult time a funeral service cannot take place, instead a memorial service to celebrate Charles' life will be held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 16, 2020