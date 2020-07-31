Charles HODGSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles HODGSON.
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

HODGSON,
Charles William (Charlie):
Unexpectedly at Nelson Hospital with his family at his side on July 29, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Bernice. Much loved Dad of Pauline and John, Neil and Sari, Wendy and Graeme, Mark and Kate, Lee and Alex. A very special Grandad of Nick and Amanda, Kylie, Rebekah and Gareth; Alyssa and Nathan, Jess and Hayden; Courtney and Dan, and Morgan; Nathan and Jorja. Treasured Great-grandad of Liam, Jake, Grace and Cypress. Messages to The Hodgson Family, 32 Ascot Street, Applebyfields, Richmond 7020. In lieu of flowers the family invite you to make a donation to St John's Nelson, PO Box 7084, Nelson 7040, or at the St John's Community Shop, 46 Rutherford Street, Nelson. To honour Charlie's wishes a private service will be held.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on July 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.