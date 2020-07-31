HODGSON,
Charles William (Charlie):
Unexpectedly at Nelson Hospital with his family at his side on July 29, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Bernice. Much loved Dad of Pauline and John, Neil and Sari, Wendy and Graeme, Mark and Kate, Lee and Alex. A very special Grandad of Nick and Amanda, Kylie, Rebekah and Gareth; Alyssa and Nathan, Jess and Hayden; Courtney and Dan, and Morgan; Nathan and Jorja. Treasured Great-grandad of Liam, Jake, Grace and Cypress. Messages to The Hodgson Family, 32 Ascot Street, Applebyfields, Richmond 7020. In lieu of flowers the family invite you to make a donation to St John's Nelson, PO Box 7084, Nelson 7040, or at the St John's Community Shop, 46 Rutherford Street, Nelson. To honour Charlie's wishes a private service will be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 31, 2020