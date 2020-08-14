HARLEY, Charles (John):
Passed away at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020, aged 96 years. Loved husband of the late Elizabeth, loved father of Ruth, Geoff, and Janet. Loved grandfather of Michael, Elizabeth, Amelia, Alex, Anna, Frances, and Isabella, and loved great-grandfather of Giancarlo. Messages can be sent to John's family, c/- 54 Bisley Ave, Moana, Nelson 7011, or made online at shoneandshirley.com. As per John's wishes, a family service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 14, 2020