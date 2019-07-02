Charles BROWN

Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, in his 89th year, at Tasman Park Rest Home and Dementia Care, Stoke. Much loved husband of the late Joy; dearly loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Martin, Rachel and Peter, Jeffrey and Alizon; grandad of all his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Tasman Rest Home for the wonderful care and friendship given to Charlie. Messages to Charlie's family, c/- R. Rait, 1 Marchwood Grove, Richmond 7020. A memorial celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11.00am.

