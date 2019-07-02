BROWN,
Charles Thomas (Charlie):
Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, in his 89th year, at Tasman Park Rest Home and Dementia Care, Stoke. Much loved husband of the late Joy; dearly loved father and father-in-law of Christine and Martin, Rachel and Peter, Jeffrey and Alizon; grandad of all his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Tasman Rest Home for the wonderful care and friendship given to Charlie. Messages to Charlie's family, c/- R. Rait, 1 Marchwood Grove, Richmond 7020. A memorial celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 2, 2019