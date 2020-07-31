WILLIAMSON,
Catriona Marguerite
(formerly Rawlence,
nee Drummond):
Passed away on July 25, 2020 in Nelson; aged 66. Soulmate of Bruce; beloved Mum of Nic and Tristan; much loved sister of Philip, Grant, and Sheldon; and treasured Grandma to all her grandchildren. The funeral service to celebrate Triona's life will be held in Motueka at St Thomas' Anglican Church, on August 7, 2020 at 1.00pm. Mourners are invited to wear colourful attire, and if possible bring a plate to share at the Riwaka Rugby Club following the service and interment at Riwaka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 31, 2020