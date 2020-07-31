Catriona WILLIAMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catriona WILLIAMSON.
Service Information
Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Services
57 High St
Motueka , Tasman
035287787
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON,
Catriona Marguerite
(formerly Rawlence,
nee Drummond):
Passed away on July 25, 2020 in Nelson; aged 66. Soulmate of Bruce; beloved Mum of Nic and Tristan; much loved sister of Philip, Grant, and Sheldon; and treasured Grandma to all her grandchildren. The funeral service to celebrate Triona's life will be held in Motueka at St Thomas' Anglican Church, on August 7, 2020 at 1.00pm. Mourners are invited to wear colourful attire, and if possible bring a plate to share at the Riwaka Rugby Club following the service and interment at Riwaka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on July 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.