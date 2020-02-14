HEINZ,
Catherine Marjorie (Marj):
Peacefully (after a short final illness) at Whareama Care, Stoke, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Jane, Marion and John, Anna and Pete, Cath and Simon, Gabrielle and Paul. Loved grandmother of her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. As per Marj's wishes a private family service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Marj's life will be held at Trailways, 66 Trafalgar Street, Nelson, on Saturday, February 22, at 2.00pm. Messages to: [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 14, 2020