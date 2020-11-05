Catherine GODSALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine GODSALL.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

GODSALL,
Catherine Mary (Cathy):
Passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving whanau. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife of Charlie, loved Mum to Jonathan, Julian and Lindsey. Loved Taua to her Grandchildren. Dearly cherished and loved by her sisters and surviving brother and extended whanau. Cathy will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Cathy's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 11.00am on Sunday, November 8. Messages can be sent to the Godsall family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.