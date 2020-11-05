GODSALL,
Catherine Mary (Cathy):
Passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving whanau. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved wife of Charlie, loved Mum to Jonathan, Julian and Lindsey. Loved Taua to her Grandchildren. Dearly cherished and loved by her sisters and surviving brother and extended whanau. Cathy will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Cathy's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 11.00am on Sunday, November 8. Messages can be sent to the Godsall family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2020