PECKHAM, Carol Annette:
On Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, after a prolonged illness, aged 56. Loved and loving wife of Mike; cherished mother of Jamie; sister of Lewis and Lynda, Paul and Deb, and Douglas; cousin of Jacquie, and Sherolyn; auntie of Johnathan, Phillip, and Caitlyn. The funeral service to remember and celebrate Carol's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile St East, Nelson, on Thursday, July 9, at 11.00am, to be followed by her interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 7, 2020