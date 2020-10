DUNCAN,Carol Ann (née Blucher):It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol following a brave battle with Dementia, aged 62. She passed peacefully on the evening of September 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John; daughter of Allie and Alf; caring mother of Sholto, Matthew, Callum, Niall, and Rosemary; sister of Robert, Dean, and Peter; loved Nanna, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and these can also be made at the service. A public service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka St, Nelson, on Monday, October 5, at 1.00pm.