Carol DUNCAN

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to all the family. Our thoughts..."
    - Fiona and Paul Bourke
  • "Our sincere condolences to all the family. Our thoughts..."
    - Fiona Bourke
  • "My sincere condolences to you and your family Rosemary...."
    - Madeleine Pryce
  • "Duncan. Carol Ann. (nee Blucher) Passed away 29 September..."
    - Kaye Woodgate
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Manuka Street
Nelson
View Map
Death Notice

DUNCAN,
Carol Ann (née Blucher):
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol following a brave battle with Dementia, aged 62. She passed peacefully on the evening of September 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John; daughter of Allie and Alf; caring mother of Sholto, Matthew, Callum, Niall, and Rosemary; sister of Robert, Dean, and Peter; loved Nanna, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and these can also be made at the service. A public service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka St, Nelson, on Monday, October 5, at 1.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 1, 2020
