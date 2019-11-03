CROMBIE, Carol Mavis
(nee Gascoigne):
Our darling mother slipped away from us early Friday morning at Anthony Wilding, surrounded by family. Carol, aged 87 years, was the adored wife of the late Allan, dearly loved 'Mumsie' of Robyn, Elizabeth, and Rachael, mother-in-law of Philip, and Grant, and Nanna Carol to her many grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Carol Crombie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Special thanks to the staff at Anthony Wilding Special Care Unit for their loving care of Carol. A Memorial Service will be held at St James Anglican Church, 750 Harewood Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 3, 2019