ADAMS, Carline:
1.12.1941 - 3.7.2020
Passed away peacefully after a brave battle. Much loved wife of the late Barry. Adored Mum and mother-in-law to Joanne and Rick Polglase, Julie and Stephen Fitzgerald. Much loved Nana of Bradley and Kirsten, Cameron and Haley, Jana, Aimee and Daniel, and Keegan, and step-Nana to Zoe. Great-Nana to Ashton and Arlia.
In our hearts forever.
A Service will be held at Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Marsden Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 7 Covent Drive, Stoke 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 5, 2020