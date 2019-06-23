Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cara SELLARS. View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



(formerly Westrupp,

nee Montgomery):

Cara died peacefully in Christchurch on June 22, 2019, aged 95 years. Loved mother of Judith Bright, Susan Sheldon and the late Garry Sellars, and beloved wife of the late Richard Maurice Westrupp, and the late Kenneth Ronald Sellars. Cara loved to hear of her grandchildren Scott Sheldon, David and Chris Bright, and Ben and Claire Sellars, and her great-grandchildren Zachary and Theodore Bright. Cara's family are grateful for the kind and excellent care extended to Cara during her 10 years at Bishopspark, Somerfield Dementia Care and briefly at Cashmere View. The care she has received over recent days from many staff in Ward 23 at Christchurch Hospital has been, without exception, professional, competent and caring. Messages to PO Box 7004, Christchurch 8240. Cara's Funeral Service will be held at St Barnabas Church, corner of Fendalton Road and Tui Street, Christchurch, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, June 26, followed by a private burial at the Wakapuaka Cemetery in Nelson.







Published in Nelson Mail on June 23, 2019

