ANDERSON,
Cameron Alexander Bircotes:
Suddenly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019; aged 18 years. Beloved son of Graeme and Lisa. Wonderful brother of Emily, and Archie. Dearly loved grandson of Judith Anderson. Loved by his many aunties and uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of Cameron's life will be held at Trafalgar Centre, Paru Paru Road, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers dontations to The Key To Life Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 97999, Manukau 2241.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 4, 2019