JOLLY, Bryan Ernest:
26.3.1938 - 2.11.2019
Bryan was a strong courageous man who gave so much to so many and asked for nothing. A loving husband to the late Fran and loved by his partner Dee. A loving father and father-in-law to Kris and Helen, Ann and Mark, and Kim. Loving grandfather to Nic, Eleshia, Narissa, Zara, Michael, Beth, Sean, Jack and their partners. Bryan was also a loved great-grandfather. Dad left us peacefully to be reunited in Mum's arms again. Dad we love you and will
miss you heaps.
At Bryan's request the family will hold a private ceremony.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 5, 2019